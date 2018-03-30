Person shot, killed on northeast side during drone transaction

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed on the city’s northeast side, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of East 48th Street and Longworth Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police say the victim was attempting to sell a drone when he was shot in the head by the person buying the drone.

Lawrence PD: Someone showed up at 48th and Longworth to buy a drone. Buyer shot and killed seller. Nearby officer heard shot, rushed to scene and police caught the suspect and found a gun. pic.twitter.com/1naIrXYmzW — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) March 30, 2018

The victim was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.