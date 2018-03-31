1 in critical condition after shooting outside northwest-side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after multiple shots were fired Saturday night outside apartments on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to a report of “person shot” about 6:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Waterford Place outside The Villas at Meridian Hills apartments.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson at the scene said a man shot was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital in critical condition. Also, a woman was shot in the hand, but the spokesperson did not indicate her condition. The names and ages of the people injured were not immediately available.

The spokesperson said it is too early to know what led to the shooting. The spokesperson also said investigators have no information on a suspect or suspects.

Investigators were going through multiple shell casings about an hour after the initial call. A visible sign of the shooting was the shattered windshield on one car outside the apartments.