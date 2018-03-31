Indiana women’s basketball team wins first WNIT championship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana women’s basketball team won its first WNIT championship Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana won 65-57 over Virginia Tech.

“I’m excited to see what the future will be,” senior guard Tyra Buss said on the IU website. “They’re in great hands. The freshmen showed so much growth. I’m excited to see them continue to grow, and the newcomers coming in.”

Hoosier freshman Bendu Yeaney scored 14 points, and Amanda Cahill had 12 points and five rebounds.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie and IU First Lady Laurie Burns McRobbie shared this statement:

“Laurie and I want to congratulate the Indiana University women’s basketball team and Coach Teri Moren on capturing IU’s first WNIT title with a thrilling victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. “The dedication, fight, pride and resilience our Hoosiers displayed today and all throughout the tournament were truly inspiring, as was the record-setting show of support from our fans, who electrified Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with their IU spirit and demonstrated why they are the very best fans in the nation. “In their successful quest to hang another banner in our hallowed hall, the team — led by our outstanding seniors Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill, the winningest senior class in history — gave us one of the most memorable seasons ever in the history of IU women’s basketball. The team’s terrific accomplishment also sends a clear signal that our women’s program, under Coach Moren’s leadership and fueled by the strong and passionate support of Hoosier Nation, is clearly on the rise. “Our Hoosiers were also big winners when they weren’t filling the basket, dedicating what little free time they had this season to volunteering with young school children, participating in fundraising efforts, leading clinics and serving the local community in myriad ways. Through their performance in the classroom, on the court and in the community, they exemplified the best of what it means to be an IU student-athlete. “The team has given us so much to be proud of this season, and with this title-winning season, its members will always have a special place in the storied tradition of IU athletics. “We join the entire university community in thanking our Hoosiers for a superb season and our fans for their extraordinary support, and we look forward to hanging that banner soon in Assembly Hall. “Go IU!”