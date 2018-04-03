Tornado watch for parts of central Indiana this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Round two of strong to severe storms are working into central Indiana this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch, for much of central Indiana, until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind will be the primary concern through the rest of the day, but strong tornadoes are also possible. Large hail is a threat as well.

In addition to the severe weather threat, flooding will remain an ongoing issue. Heavy downpours this afternoon and evening will create more flooding concerns around central Indiana through this evening.

Our severe weather threat should wind down by 11 p.m. this evening.