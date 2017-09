Quite the change across the area this afternoon, with much cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon across all of central Indiana.

Highs look to be about 10° cooler as we head into the afternoon, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Quiet and cooler this evening, with early/mid evening temperatures in the 60s. Overnight lows fall to the lower to middle 50s.