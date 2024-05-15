Aldi cream cheese recalled due to risk of salmonella

An Aldi discount grocery store stands on Dec. 28, 2017 in Edgewood, Maryland. Aldi, which has approximtely 1,700 stores across the USA, will receive fresh competition from its also German rival Lidl, which is launching its first U.S. stores this year on the East Coast. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Cream cheese sold at Aldi stores in Indiana has been recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. The companies say customers should discard the recalled products or return them to the stores for a refund.

Aldi is recalling certain packages of cream cheese spread sold under the brand name Happy Farms.

A table containing recalled Aldi cream cheese products. (Provided Photo/Aldi)

The recalled cream cheese products were sold in Indiana and nearly 30 other states.

Salmonella bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms typically start six hours to six days after someone swallows the bacteria.

Anyone can get sick with salmonella, but some people are more vulnerable to severe symptoms, including the elderly, pregnant people, children and those with underlying illnesses that weaken the immune system.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses and 420 deaths per year in the United States.