Aldi cream cheese recalled due to risk of salmonella
(CNN) — Cream cheese sold at Aldi stores in Indiana has been recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella.
So far, no illnesses have been reported. The companies say customers should discard the recalled products or return them to the stores for a refund.
Aldi is recalling certain packages of cream cheese spread sold under the brand name Happy Farms.
The recalled cream cheese products were sold in Indiana and nearly 30 other states.
Salmonella bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms typically start six hours to six days after someone swallows the bacteria.
Anyone can get sick with salmonella, but some people are more vulnerable to severe symptoms, including the elderly, pregnant people, children and those with underlying illnesses that weaken the immune system.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses and 420 deaths per year in the United States.