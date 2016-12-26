Shoppers hit the stores after Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The holidays are all about giving, receiving and, on Dec. 26, returning.

From big-name chains to local shops, retail workers across Indiana braced for the post-Christmas rush.

Workers at the Fishers Target asked customers to be patient and have their gift receipts ready. They said the rise of gift cards means less people are returning gifts.

Shoppers at the store said they waited five to 20 minutes in the return line. They used their store credit to pick up the stuff Santa couldn’t fit in his sleigh.

“It went great. I was surprised at how short the line was. In and out of here in a few minutes and now I’m ready to go shopping,” Cindi Alvey said.

A manager at Mass Ave Toys said the store saw plenty of people looking to spend their extra Christmas cash. The shop saw a steady flow of customers throughout Monday.

