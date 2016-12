BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A person has died following a crash Wednesday morning in Bartholomew County.

A semi and pickup truck collided around 6:30 a.m. on State Road 7 near County Road 250 East, just southeast of Columbus.

One person died and another person had a minor injury, according to the sheriff’s department.

Additional information has not been released.



