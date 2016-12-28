Columbus Police say goodbye to retired K-9 Rex

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department said goodbye to one of its own Monday with the passing of retired K-9 Rex.

Born in Czech Republic in 2006, Rex went into service with his partner, K-9 Officer Chad Lehman, in July of 2008. Lehman and Rex went on to make nearly 250 arrests during their eight-year career together.

Remembering his partner, Lehman said, “Rex always enjoyed work and would get excited whenever we would drive past other black-and-white police cars. He was known as the dog who tried to open car doors. … Rex would bite the door handle when he detected illegal narcotic odors. Rex’s favorite task was tracking and would always get excited whenever deployed for a track.”

Rex retired from service in February of 2016 and lived with Lehman and his family until the K-9’s death. He will be missed by the Columbus community.

Retired Columbus Police Department K-9 Ends Watch — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) December 28, 2016

