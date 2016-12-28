Firefighter hurt battling flames at near northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire late Tuesday night on the near northeast side of Indianapolis left a firefighter injured.
Crews were called to a duplex in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, near 30th Street and MLK Street, around 10:45 p.m.
No one was inside the residence when the fire started.
A firefighter was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a slight injury.
The flames caused $145,000 in damage, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
The building did not have working smoke alarms.