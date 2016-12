INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following an attempt to rob a south side McDonald’s.

Authorities said the attempt happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of U.S. 31 South.

Witnesses stated that 25-year-old Marquis Williams demanded for the register to be open using physical force before fleeing the scene. He also made demands for a cell phone.

Williams faces a preliminary charge of attempted robbery.

