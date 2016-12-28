Southern Indiana fire chief arrested for shoving police officer

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The chief of the Cannelton Fire Department has been placed under arrest for shoving a police officer multiple times at a fire scene.

Authorities said the incident happened Tuesday evening at a fire in the 500 block of Knight Street in Cannelton.

51-year-old Fire Chief Christopher Herzog pushed officer Ryen Foertsch and began to shout profanities at him when Foertsch attempted to break the window of a room that he was unable to clear. Herzong began to continue to push Foertsch and continued yelling profanities after Foertsch attempted to explain himself.

Indiana State Police was soon notified of the incident and took Herzog into custody.

Herzog faces charges of batter against a public safety official, which is a felony.

