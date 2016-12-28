Suspect escapes after police pursuit ends at east side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching Wednesday morning for a man who led them on a chase and then ran through an east side hotel.

It happened at at 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say the man, who also led officers on a chase last week, is wanted on felony drug charges. When an officer tried to pull him over, the suspect fled on Raymond Street to I-65.

He eventually dumped his car at 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue before running into a side door at Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Officers checked on everyone in the hotel — 25 rooms total — to ensure guests was safe.

There was no sign of the suspect, and no one was hurt.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...