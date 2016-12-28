Thief caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from family’s yard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis family is forced to take down their Christmas display after thieves got away with decorations.

It happened at home on West 32nd Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told 24-Hour News 8 she heard rattling outside her window on the night after Christmas. She went to check and saw the getaway car dragging her decoration.

“I have no idea,” she said. “I can’t understand people that do that.”

The homeowner said she enjoys putting up the display every year and had plans to take it down after the New Year.

“A lot of kids, they enjoy it, they come by and take pictures,” she said. “So it’s kind of hard to know who’s out there doing bad stuff and who’s out there to just enjoy it.”

Surveillance video shows a white car pulling up to the family’s home. In the video, the car is seen reversing, then the headlights go off. Moments later, someone gets out of the car, grabs the candy cane decoration then hops back in.

“What I’m thinking is they took the extension cord and they grabbed the candy cane when they took off,” she said.

The homeowner said the extension cord was connected to an elf. The video also shows the car dragging the elf decoration in the street. The homeowner said she’s upset by the whole thing.

“Yeah, that’s exactly how we felt, not just me, I mean my children too,” she said. “We all enjoy it (putting up decorations) we all do it as a family.”

The homeowner said she never had any problems with vandalism or theft until now.

“It’s just ridiculous you know?” she said. “You don’t go out getting stuff off people’s yard and get a kick out of that stuff.”

The homeowner said she has an idea as to who’s behind the theft.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...