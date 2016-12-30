Hoosiers preparing to ring in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People across Indiana are getting ready to welcome in the new year.

Workers unloaded equipment on Georgia Street Friday in downtown Indianapolis that they will use to set the stage for annual downtown New Year’s Eve bash. For the third year, will find a packed party and live music.

The plan is to drop not a big ball at midnight but an Indycar near Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“We think about how Georgia Street was created, back in the Super Bowl era of 2012. Here we are several years later, still using Georgia St. as a place to put on major events for our city,” said Bob Schultz with Downtown Indy Inc.

Last year, about 45,000 people showed up for the celebration.

Organizers of a Great Gatsby-themed party at the Pan Am Pavilion are turning 2017 into the roaring twenties. 1,400 people are expected at the event.

Hundreds of them will be looking for rides home.

Police plan to begin their DUI checkpoints at 10 p.m. IMPD is also coordinating with local ride services to ensure drivers know how to get to the hot spots.

Before the Georgia Street party, the Indiana University men’s basketball team will take on University of Louisville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

