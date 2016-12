INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Losing weight and getting fit are some of the most popular resolutions every year.

Austin Dossey is a local personal trainer who stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday to give some tips on how you can keep those resolutions.

You can start those resolutions by participating in the Commitment Day 5K Run on Sunday.

The run is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the LifeTime Fitness in Castle Creek at 8705 Castle Creek Parkway.

Click on the video for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...