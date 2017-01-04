Former Purdue students named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three former Purdue students who co-founded a software company for computer science teachers have been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Colton Voege, Jacobi Petrucciani and Prahasith Velovolu were named to the magazine’s education list for creating Mimir, a program that helps computer science teachers grade projects and track student progress.

According to Mimir’s website, the cloud-based program has been picked up by more than 70 universities in the two years since its launch.

The company is housed in the Anvil, a co-working space operated by and for Purdue students.

Voege, Petrucciani and Veluvolu are former students of Purdue’s College of Science.

