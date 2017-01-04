Lafayette Police searching for armed robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is searching for a suspect responsible for an armed robbery at a business two days before Christmas.

Authorities said the incident occurred at Bar Barry Liquors in the 3000 block of South 9th Street.

The suspect is believed to have brandished a handgun before escaping on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as being a black male, 5 foot 10 inches and weighing about 160 pounds.

If you have any information, contact LPD at 765-807-1200.

