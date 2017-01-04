Man pleads guilty to murder of 2-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man will be serving 65 years in prison for the beating death of his then girlfriend’s son.

Diquan Williams has pled guilty to the murder of 2-year-old Cameron Parks.

Williams was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Parks died in October 2015 due to multiple blunt force injuries while he was in the care of Williams

55 years of the sentence will be served through the Indiana Department of Correction followed by 10 years served through Marion County Community Corrections.

A sentencing hearing for Williams has been set for February 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...