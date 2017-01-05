Fantastic Food Fest returning to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Fantastic Food Fest is returning to Indianapolis.

The festival compromised of mouth-watering delights, cooking classes and celebrity chefs will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Jan. 21-22.

Celebrities expected to be in attendance include Alex Guaraschelli, a judge on the Food Network’s Chopped and Loreal Gavin, who has appeared on a number of Food Network shows and Master Chef competitor, Chef Tanorria Askew.

Other highlights of the event include cooking classes for both children and adults, beer and wine tastings and of course, food samplings.

For more on this event and to buy tickets, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...