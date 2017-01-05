IMPD releases new video related to road rage shooting death

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have released a new video believed to show vehicles belonging to the suspect and victim in a road rage shooting.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate a suspected road rage shooting on Nov. 14, 2016 that resulted in a man’s death. Reginald Hendricks, 25, died in the days following the shooting.

IMPD said the new video shows both the suspect vehicle, a red Nissan and the victim vehicle, a green van.

Police believe the suspect to be a white male, approximately 30 years old, with short “reddish brown hair and a reddish beard and mustache.” His vehicle is believed to be a 2013-16 Nissan Altima.

IMPD released this sketch of the suspect. (IMPD Photo)
Officers were sent to the 1000 block of East Michigan Street on Nov. 14 just after 10 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Hendricks was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses said Hendricks and the suspect had a verbal confrontation just before the suspect shot Hendricks.