IMPD releases new video related to road rage shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have released a new video believed to show vehicles belonging to the suspect and victim in a road rage shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate a suspected road rage shooting on Nov. 14, 2016 that resulted in a man’s death. Reginald Hendricks, 25, died in the days following the shooting.

IMPD said the new video shows both the suspect vehicle, a red Nissan and the victim vehicle, a green van.

Police believe the suspect to be a white male, approximately 30 years old, with short “reddish brown hair and a reddish beard and mustache.” His vehicle is believed to be a 2013-16 Nissan Altima.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of East Michigan Street on Nov. 14 just after 10 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Hendricks was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses said Hendricks and the suspect had a verbal confrontation just before the suspect shot Hendricks.

