Mother sentenced to 30 years in death of infant son

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Delaware County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of her infant son, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor.

Sheryl Wallace pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice in Nov. of last year.

The father of the five-month-old, Cory Wallace, was sentenced to 72 years in October in the child’s death.

Investigators said in February 2015, Cory Wallace dropped his 5-month old son on the floor, which documents later said the child died of blunt force trauma. Wallace then set the house on fire in order to cover up the child’s death, according to investigators. However, it was later discovered that the child had died before the fire was set.

