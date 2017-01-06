Small plane skids off runway, onto northern Indiana highway

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana fire chief says a small plane skidded off a runway and onto a highway, prompting its temporary closure as crews cleaned up spilled fuel.

Hobart Fire Chief Brian Kerr says the plane skidded off a runway Friday afternoon at the Hobart Sky Ranch Airport and traveled onto U.S. 6.

WLS-TV reports the plane ended up in a wooded area along U.S. 6 about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Kerr tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the pilot and at least one passenger were initially trapped inside the plane, but both made it out uninjured.

The highway was closed following the accident as emergency crews worked to clean up a fuel leak from the plane.

