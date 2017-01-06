Woman arrested after crashing into IMPD car, fleeing scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police took a woman into custody after they say she crashed into an officer’s car and fled the scene.

It happened around midnight Friday morning at State Road 37 and Southport Road, on the southwest side of the city.

Police say they found a damaged pickup truck a short time later on State Road 37 near County Line Road.

Officers searched the area and found the suspected driver. She was taken into custody.

An officer involved in the crash was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and released a short time later.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

