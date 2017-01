INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is officially over.

IBEW crews took down the lights from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument Saturday morning.

The monument has been decorated for more than five decades.

There were 4,700 lights along 52 strands of garland that the crews took down Saturday.

For more on the is story, click on the video.

