IMPD seeks help in identifying 2 suspects in attempted pharmacy robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an attempted armed pharmacy robbery on the city’s north side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 3500 block of Depauw Boulevard around 6 p.m. Friday evening for a call of an armed robbery in progress.

Police said one of the two suspects pointed a gun at pharmacy employees emptying trash as they entered the Cordant Pharmacy. One inside the pharmacy, those employees with a gun pointed at them were ordered around the room by the suspects. Other employees already in the store were able to lock themselves in a room and call 911.

Believing that the suspects were still in the building, SWAT was called to the scene and those inside the building were ordered to seek shelter. However after viewing surveillance video, police said it appears that suspects fled the business minutes after the initial 911 call and before officers arrived on scene.

No one was injured in the incident and it’s believed that the suspects did not get able with any property.

Both suspects are black males. One suspect is thought to be approximately 30 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build who was dressed in all dark clothes and who was armed with a handgun. The other suspect is described as having a medium build, between 30 to 40 years old and standing five feet three inches tall. The second suspect also had a surgically closed right eye.

Anyone with information on the case or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

