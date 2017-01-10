100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies is here!

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Savannah Smiles mean it’s that time of the year.

Girl Scout Cookies will soon be available. A new addition, S’mores cookies will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

Think of this while savoring the cookies with a favorite beverage: your purchase helped to give girls the skills they need to become leaders. Through the sale, they learn how to manage finances and build confidence and self-sufficiency.

For more information, visit http://www.girlscoutcookies.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...