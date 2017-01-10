Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2015 arson death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to serve 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in the arson death of a man in 2015.

Jean Claude Brown pleaded guilty to the murder of Ralph Chew on Tuesday.

Brown was captured on surveillance at a gas station filling up a bottle with fuel and then walking in the direction of the home in the 3600 block of East New York Street.

Authorities believe Brown intentionally set fire to the home after being told he was no longer welcomed there.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...