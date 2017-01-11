Abortion rights supporters deliver petition signatures to Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look for a fight over abortion laws during this session of the Indiana legislature.

Wednesday, a coalition of abortion-rights supporters delivered 3000 petition signatures to Governor Eric Holcomb opposing a bill that would ban abortion in Indiana. The group, Indiana Reproductive Justice Coalition, said the bill sponsored by GOP Representative Curt Nisly is unconstitutional.

While Governor Holcomb opposes abortion, he has already said he doesn’t want to focus on social issues this year.

GOP Speaker Brian Bosma is said to oppose the bill.

Click the video to see more from the event.

