Car matching Edinburgh robbery suspect leads police on long pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)—A vehicle matching a description of a bank robbery suspect led the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department on a long pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

The red Chevrolet Camaro was located on I-65 in southern Johnson County when police attempted to stop the car. The vehicle then sped off at a high speed. According to police, the Camaro was possibly involved in an earlier armed robbery in Edinburgh.

Indiana State Police joined the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department as the pursuit continued into Marion County. The driver of the vehicle continued through the city streets when the car eventually became air born after crossing railroad tracks and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle hit was treated by medics and released at the scene.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the bank robbery in Edinburgh.

