License plate check leads to narcotics dealing arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH ) — A routine traffic stop in Columbus ended with two arrests, plus confiscated drugs, cash and a handgun.

Jermaine Ford, 31, who is wanted on a warrant out of Cook County, Illinois, faces preliminary charges that include possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and dealing marijuana and methamphetamine.

Cassandra Absher, 30, faces preliminary charges that include possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, dealing marijuana and methamphetamine and trafficking with an inmate.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, police in Columbus were conducting a license plate check when the tags didn’t match. They stopped a red SUV in the 800 block of Werner Avenue, and after confirming an Illinois arrest warrant, they took Ford, the driver, into custody, also confiscating $2,100 in cash from him.

According to police, a search of the car revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun, a bag of marijuana, three large bags of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Officers say they found an additional bag of marijuana and two additional bags of methamphetamine hidden in Absher’s clothing.

Ford and Absher have been taken to the Bartholomew County Jail with a 48-hour hold.

