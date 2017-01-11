Monopoly asking fans to vote to replace iconic game tokens

(WISH) – The popular board game, Monopoly, is getting a modern upgrade this year. The design for Monopoly’s iconic game pieces is changing.

Monopoly fans have a chance to vote for their favorite design to replace the current game piece tokens.

The thimble and shoe could be replaced with a cellphone, sunglasses, camera or even a wink face emoji.

Only eight of the 64 options are the classic game pieces.

The new version of monopoly will hit stores this fall.

Click here to vote.

CNN contributed to this report.

