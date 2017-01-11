Three arrested in Columbus following burglary investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are in custody after a burglary investigation that led Columbus Police to a west side hotel.

Leeann Hoy, 26, of Columbus, Wesley Puckett, 36, of Edinburgh, and Malerie Brachear, 30, of Taylorsville, face preliminary charges that include possession of drug paraphernalia, syringes, methamphetamine and heroin.

On Tuesday Columbus Police approached a hotel in the 100 block of Carr Hill Road when they spotted Hoy leaving. She was taken into custody after trying to flee.

Police say they found Puckett and Brachear inside a hotel room amid narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as what appeared to be stolen property, including electronics and a bank card associated with a December 2016 burglary.

Hoy is wanted on a warrant out of Bartholomew County, while Puckett is wanted on warrants out of both Brown and Owen counties.

All three suspects have been taken to Bartholomew County Jail with a 48-hour hold.

This investigation is ongoing.

