Greenwood Community Center re-opening after major renovation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Community Center has been closed for a major renovation since last April, but it’s officially re-opening this weekend.

It had been nearly 30 years since it’s last update, so this has been a much anticipated renovation and those who have gotten a look at the place are loving the changes.

“This is going to be an everyday, it’s wintertime, where are we going to go? Let’s get out of the house and come here and play,” Greenwood resident and mother, Tiffany Woods said.

Woods brought her kids to check out the new renovations.

She says the $2.8 million dollar price tag was money well spent.

“We did not have anything like this prior for the kids to come into and explore so this is a totally different experience for us to be able to utilize this facility,” she said.

Many of the changes to the community center are for the kids, including a new play grocery store.

“The Luckey Climber is a big hit with the kids, the bead roller coaster is another one,” Parks and Rec Director, Rob Taggart said.

Taggart is proud of how the work turned out.

“We went in with intent of completely remodeling and re-purposing the facility,” he said, “The interior is unrecognizable from its prior self.”

Along with two stories of new kid play areas, the fitness part of the center has gotten a complete overhaul.

“Almost two thirds of the gym equipment is completely new, we have treadmills, ellipticals, free weights,” he said.

That’s something Woods plans on taking advantage of.

“I think that’s going to be a nice addition for the adults in the community as well,” she said.

And for kids of all ages, the basketball courts have been spruced up as well for all the leagues that call the center home.

The center re-opens officially this Saturday morning.

They’re selling passes for both Greenwood residents and non-residents.

