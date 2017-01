INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson visited Greencastle Thursday to address the Kiwanis Club.

She spoke with members of the club about the Secretary of State’s office functions.

She also shared updates on her efforts to improve financial literacy and prevent investor fraud, as well as the recent election cycle.

The meeting was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

