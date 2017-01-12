Paris officials charge first 4 suspects in Kardashian heist

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have filed the first charges against four suspects in the armed jewelry heist of Kim Kardashian West, with more charges expected to follow, the Paris prosecutors’ office said Thursday.

Kardashian West’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, welcomed the step forward in the French probe as a “kind of closure” and denounced the robbery as “a disgusting act” in an interview with The Associated Press.

“From the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich, nobody deserves to be taken, anything to be taken from them,” she said.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, tied up the reality TV star and stolen more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

A 63-year-old suspect, named by the prosecutors only as Yunice A., was handed preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

Complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a preliminary criminal association charge, were filed against 44-year-old Florus H., the prosecutors’ office added.

A third suspect, 64-year-old Marceau B., faced preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association.

All three remain in detention.

Complicity charges and a preliminary criminal association charge also were filed for 27-year-old Gary M., the prosecutors’ office said. He, however, was released from custody, although he remains under judicial supervision.

Gary Madar, 27, is the brother of Kardashian West’s Paris chauffeur, Michael Madar. Both worked for the same car service company, but Michael Madar was freed earlier this week.

Six other people remained in custody and could face preliminary charges on Friday.

Earlier, French authorities released three men and a woman who were among 17 suspects detained Monday.

Kardashian West, meanwhile, used Instagram to reveal that she’s jetting to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris ordeal — headlining a Friday masterclass by her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

“I’m happy that Kim is, like, back,” Khloe Kardashian told AP. “She was working with us, like filming, we were always filming. But that she’s leaving and now that she’s back kind of doing her thing, I love that for her and because it makes her happy.”

