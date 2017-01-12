Price of toys could increase if tax laws change

(WISH) – The price of toys could go up if tax laws change.

Jane King at the Nasdaq said Donald Trump’s tax proposal could raise the price of toys.

Under the plan, companies would no longer be able to deduct the cost of imported goods from their profits.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this could be a problem for American toy companies whose largest customer base is domestic, but who manufacture most or all of their products overseas.

