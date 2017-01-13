Indiana state representative introduces anti-transgender legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indiana state representative introduced an anti-transgender legislation Thursday afternoon.

The anti-transgender legislation was introduced by State Representative Bruce Borders.

The legislation will band transgender individuals from receiving a birth certificate that matches the gender they live on a daily basis.

“Having a birth certificate that matches a person’s gender is an important step that is needed before obtaining a correct driver’s license, identification card, Social Security card, passport and other documents that are used in everyday life,” Chris Paulsen, campaign manager for Freedom Indiana, said.

As of now, the Division of Vital Statistics in Indiana is allowed to correct gender markers on a birth certificate with a court order.

“House Bill 1361 also creates a permanent record, that could be used to target transgender individuals for discrimination and harassment.”

Paulsen added that the bill is unnecessary. He said if it passes, HB 1361 would cause more harm to Indiana’s already poor reputation with the LGBTQ community.

“In 2015, state lawmakers passed a religious exemptions bill, or RFRA, which legalized discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals,” Paulsen said. “Since becoming law, Indiana has lost thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic investments.”

