Area church, IMPD host teen lock-in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Around a thousand teens are spending part of their long holiday weekend locked in.

Light the World Christian Church and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are hosting a lock-in Sunday night.

While the chaperones may not be getting much sleep Sunday, it looks to be a fun time for the teens in attendance.

The lock-in is full of activities like dance contests, movies and video game tournaments.

However, it’s also packed with city leaders hoping to spark some inspiration in the kids.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...