Council member shares new plans to redevelop old GM stamping site on west side.

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – The GM stamping site has been a source of debate on the west side for years, but Jeff Miller the Council Member from that district said he is confident in new plans that will redevelop the site. Miller said these plans are geared to the needs of the neighbors in that area.

There will be new plans released to the public Tuesday. The plans show the city taking the initiative to build bridges and connect that part of the west side to the cultural trail and downtown area, as well as the zoo and surrounding neighborhoods.

There were once plans to build an amphitheater or a justice center, but it did not sit well with the community living near the GM stamping site. But, the city said its goal is to improve the downtown riverfront, and create an iconic architectural feature as a gateway to downtown along Washington Street and National Road, so it becomes a destination for visitors.

A natual asset is the river.

“One of the most exciting things that this administration is doing is they’ve looked at the river and said how do I make it exciting for this site but how do I activate it from 16th street all the way down to Raymond street, said Miller. “It is being viewed as an amenity for the first time by our city before it was viewed as a wall as a barrier just saying don’t go past here we are embarrassed about this on the other hand its being viewed as an asset this is a destination come to this enjoy it.”

All the plans are so far just ideas at this point. Racer, the company that owns the 103-acre property could be seeing specific projects as early as a few weeks. Miller pointed out that they are closer on the west side of the river to downtown than Fountain Square is to downtown.

The public will have a chance to review the plans Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Edison School for the Arts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...