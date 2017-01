INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A large pothole caused problems for some drivers on I-465 Tuesday morning.

The pothole in the middle lane on southbound I-465 near 56th Street damaged several vehicles.

24-Hour News 8’s Keith McCutchen captured¬†several vehicles on the side of the road getting assistance after hitting the pothole and getting a flat tire.

Be cautious when traveling in the area.

