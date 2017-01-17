Suspect shoots man after verbal argument at local plasma center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a person after they shot and injured a man Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to the CSL Plasma Center located in the 2700 block of East 46th Street around 9:33 a.m. after reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they saw 32-year-old Monteius Turner suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the stomach. Turner was transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim and suspect had gotten into a verbal argument inside the center, causing employees to separate them. The two then continued to argue outside the center when the suspect shot the victim.

Officers found the suspect, who matched the description, and took them into custody. A knife with blood on it was found in the suspect’s possession.

In addition, IMPD used their K-9 officer and found the shotgun used by the suspect behind a CVS Pharmacy in the area.

The suspect was eventually arrested and preliminary charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

