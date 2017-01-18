Dozens of Columbus residents traveling to inauguration ceremonies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence was born and raised in Columbus.

For many in the small Bartholomew County city, they are on a first name basis with the former congressman and governor, and they said missing his oath of office in Washington, D.C. just wasn’t an option.

Wednesday morning starting at around 5:30, several dozen Columbus business, community and political leaders boarded a charter bus for the big trip.

One person on board is newly-elected Bartholomew County Councilman Matt Miller who says he has high hopes for the business climate with Pence as vice president.

The inauguration will be the main event for those traveling to Washington, D.C. from Columbus, but many will also attend the Indiana Society Ball Thursday night.

The event is co-chaired by Pence’s wife, Karen Pence. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the state’s congressional delegation will be honored at the Indiana Society Ball. In total, about 1,000 people will be there. About three dozen tickets to that event were set aside for Columbus residents.

The charter bus is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. Wednesday evening.

