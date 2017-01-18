Speedway looking to hire full-time, part-time positions

(WISH) – Speedway LLC is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees across nine states, including Indiana.

Speedway is looking to hold open interviews in Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company is looking to fill the following positions including full-time and part-time:

Shift leader trainees

Co-manager trainees

Customer service representatives

Full-time employees have the option for health, dental, and vision coverage. All employees have the benefit of a company funded retirement plan and 401k plan. The company matches 117 percent, up to the first 6 percent of an employees 401k contributions.

If you are interested, you are asked to attend the open interviews in person. If you are unable to attend, you can complete an application at Speedway.com or visit the nearest Speedway.

