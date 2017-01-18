Speedway looking to hire full-time, part-time positions

A Speedway gas station shows the regular unleaded gasoline price under $2 per gallon Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 in Columbus, Ohio. As crude oil prices have fallen close to $50 a barrel, retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline have declined at a slower rate. They were well below $2 a gallon in early 2005 when oil prices were this low, but today the average is about $2.20 a gallon. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
(WISH) – Speedway LLC is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees across nine states, including Indiana.

Speedway is looking to hold open interviews in Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company is looking to fill the following positions including full-time and part-time:

  • Shift leader trainees
  • Co-manager trainees
  • Customer service representatives

Full-time employees have the option for health, dental, and vision coverage. All employees have the benefit of a company funded retirement plan and 401k plan. The company matches 117 percent, up to the first 6 percent of an employees 401k contributions.

If you are interested, you are asked to attend the open interviews in person. If you are unable to attend, you can complete an application at Speedway.com or visit the nearest Speedway.

