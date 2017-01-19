Monument Circle church plans inclusion rally

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A rally by Christ Church Cathedral hopes to fill Monument Circle in support of inclusion and tolerance on Friday.

The church says this event is an opportunity to celebrate Indianapolis as a supportive and welcoming community. It’s called the Belong Indy rally, and among the expected attendees are interfaith clergy, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Indiana and Indiana youth group.

Although the event is designed to be about inclusion, other demonstrations across the country are more outspoken.

On Wednesday, LGBTQ rights supporters gathered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and marched to Pence’s temporary home there. Pence has been a critic of LGBTQ civil rights protections and gained a national reputation following the RFRA controversy in 2015.

A Facebook invitation by Werk for Peace says the purpose of the event is to send a message directly to Pence himself. Werk for Peace was formed in response to the shootings at a gay dance club in Orlando, Florida, that left 49 people dead last year.

The rally here in Indianapolis is using the hashtag #belongindy. Organizers say on Facebook the event is “expected to include speakers and music [and] will provide a positive, nonpartisan message of support, reflecting the many organizations that make Indianapolis a welcoming, inclusive and supportive community.” It’s set for noon on Monument Circle.

