Arrest made in connection to stolen dog

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a dog.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, 29-year-old Juan Estrada was taken into custody Friday morning.

Police said a man was captured on surveillance video stealing a puppy from a parked car in a Lawrence parking lot on Jan. 18. Police also said that they credit that video in apprehending the suspect.

However, Coco has yet to be recovered.

Estrada faces a preliminary charge of theft.

Anyone with information on Coco’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

