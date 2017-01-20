Pres. elect Trump’s 2020 slogan matches one from ‘The Purge’ horror movies

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — In an interview with the Washington Post, President-elect Donald Trump says he has already chosen his re-election slogan.

Keeping with an already established theme, Mr. Trump said his 2020 slogan will be “Keep America Great!” He reportedly asked one of his lawyers to trademark the phrase with and without the exclamation point.

Some have pointed out that “Keep America Great” was a subtitle used by last summer’s horror movie hit “The Purge: Election Year.” The “Purge” movies are based around a fictional future United States, where the government gives citizens one night a year to commit any crime they want–including rape and murder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...