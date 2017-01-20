Some Indiana schools using Inauguration Day as learning opportunity

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) – Many D.C. area schools closed for Inauguration Day, but 24-Hour News 8’s Lauren Lowrey learned for some Indiana schools it’s a learning opportunity. What some schools are doing varies.

Students in eight grade social studies at Riverside Junior High School in Fishers, will be comparing and contrasting George Washington and Barack Obama’s farewell address. After comparing and contrasting, they will write their own farewell letters to let people know what hopes they have for the country over the next four years.

At Cathedral High School, students will be looking at the legacy President Obama leaves behind. They will also talk about President-elect Donald Trump’s plan for his first 100 days in office. In April, they will look at his progress.

In addition, Plainfield Community Middle School allows their students to watch the inauguration on their lunch break.

At Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School, all faculty and students can watch the inauguration in the Student Commons.

