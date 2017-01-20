Terre Haute bypass opens; $150M project took 13 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has opened all 6 miles of the State Road 641 bypass outside Terre Haute.

INDOT says remaining sections of the $150 million, four-lane highway opened Friday afternoon, connecting U.S. 41/150 south of Terre Haute with Interstate 70, U.S. 40 and State Road 46 east of the city.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says the “bypass will make it faster and more convenient to move goods, conduct business, and get from place to place in the Terre Haute area.”

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says “this new corridor will definitely help the Terre Haute economy by allowing for new developments.”

Construction on the project began in 2003 and was beset by numerous delays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...