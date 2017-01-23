‘Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

Associated Press Published:
In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Ben Stiller portrays Derek Zoolander, left, and Owen Wilson portrays Hansel in a scene from, "Zoolander 2." The film received nine nominations for the 37th annual Razzie Awards on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, including one for worst worst picture. The awards will be announced on Feb. 25. (Wilson Webb/Paramount Pictures via AP)
In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Ben Stiller portrays Derek Zoolander, left, and Owen Wilson portrays Hansel in a scene from, "Zoolander 2." The film received nine nominations for the 37th annual Razzie Awards on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, including one for worst worst picture. The awards will be announced on Feb. 25. (Wilson Webb/Paramount Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The much-derided superhero clash “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the far-too-late comedy sequel “Zoolander 2” are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.

“Zoolander 2” drew nine nods and “Batman v Superman” landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016. Both are up for worst picture, along with “Gods of Egypt,” ”Independence Day: Resurgence,” ”Dirty Grandpa” and the political documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro (“Dirty Grandpa”), Naomi Watts (“Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”), Kristen Wiig (“Zoolander”), Johnny Depp (“Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Will Ferrell (“Zoolander 2”), Ben Affleck (“Batman v Superman”) and Julia Roberts (“Mother’s Day”).

“Winners” will be announced Feb. 25.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV